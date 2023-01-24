Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases Shares of 54,578 Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 54,578 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,537,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 55.6% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 162,993 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,083,000 after buying an additional 58,229 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 2.0% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 33,306 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,060,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 5.4% during the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 5,827 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alarm.com during the second quarter worth about $1,043,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alarm.com during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Alarm.com alerts:

Alarm.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALRM opened at $52.27 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 5.82 and a quick ratio of 5.08. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.94 and a 12 month high of $78.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alarm.com ( NASDAQ:ALRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The software maker reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $216.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.63 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Alarm.com from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on Alarm.com from $81.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com lowered Alarm.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Maxim Group lowered their price objective on Alarm.com from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Alarm.com from $83.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alarm.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.20.

About Alarm.com

(Get Rating)

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, Internet of Things, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alarm.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarm.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.