Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases Shares of 70,030 Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 70,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,709,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TRNO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 6.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 39,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,907,000 after purchasing an additional 13,997 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 17.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 137,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,190,000 after purchasing an additional 20,239 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 1.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,336,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,993,000 after purchasing an additional 22,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 50.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 730,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,127,000 after purchasing an additional 246,429 shares in the last quarter. 98.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Leroy E. Carlson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total value of $233,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,210,395.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Terreno Realty Stock Performance

Shares of Terreno Realty stock opened at $63.80 on Tuesday. Terreno Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $50.36 and a 52 week high of $81.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.48. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 28.11 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.21). Terreno Realty had a net margin of 65.44% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $70.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.95 million. Equities analysts forecast that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Terreno Realty Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on TRNO. TheStreet upgraded Terreno Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Terreno Realty from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Terreno Realty from $94.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Terreno Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on Terreno Realty from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Terreno Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.67.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

Terreno Realty Corp. operates as a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating).

