Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Raises Stock Position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,202 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 4,752 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $3,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 6.0% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,093 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,154,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 4,778.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 683 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 2.5% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 134,702 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,765,000 after purchasing an additional 3,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 3.3% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 234,015 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,777,000 after purchasing an additional 7,534 shares during the last quarter. 94.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Pablo G. Mercado sold 415 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.38, for a total value of $50,372.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,405,944.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.27, for a total value of $360,810.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,334,124.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Pablo G. Mercado sold 415 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.38, for a total transaction of $50,372.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,405,944.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,150 shares of company stock worth $6,046,228. 2.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE FIX opened at $118.06 on Tuesday. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.14 and a 1 year high of $128.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $120.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.20. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 19.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on FIX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc engages in the provision of mechanical and electrical contracting services. It operates through the following segments: Mechanical Services, and Electrical Services. The Mechanical Services segment includes HVAC, plumbing, piping, and controls, as well as off-site construction, monitoring and fire protection.

Featured Articles

