Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Raises Stock Position in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,782 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,757 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Community Bank System were worth $3,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CBU. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Community Bank System by 14.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,037,367 shares of the bank’s stock worth $355,486,000 after acquiring an additional 647,871 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Community Bank System by 42.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 202,491 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,814,000 after buying an additional 60,738 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc. purchased a new position in Community Bank System during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,591,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Community Bank System by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,382,421 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $447,727,000 after buying an additional 51,693 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Community Bank System by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,943,008 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $557,203,000 after buying an additional 50,524 shares during the period. 71.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Community Bank System Price Performance

Shares of CBU opened at $60.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 0.67. Community Bank System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.28 and a twelve month high of $75.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.02.

Community Bank System Announces Dividend

Community Bank System ( NYSE:CBU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $175.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.18 million. Community Bank System had a net margin of 26.44% and a return on equity of 10.56%. As a group, analysts predict that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Community Bank System to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Community Bank System in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Community Bank System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Hovde Group cut their price objective on shares of Community Bank System to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

Community Bank System Profile

Community Bank System, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers an array of lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises.

Featured Stories

