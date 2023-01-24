Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 2,868 Shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its holdings in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 88,229 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,868 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Olin were worth $3,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Olin by 0.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,285 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Olin by 5.8% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Olin by 7.2% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Olin by 0.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,247 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Olin by 0.3% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 117,917 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,458,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Olin alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on OLN. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Olin from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Olin from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Olin from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays upgraded shares of Olin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Olin from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Olin currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.

Insider Activity

Olin Trading Up 1.5 %

In other news, COO James A. Varilek sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total transaction of $2,828,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,761 shares in the company, valued at $1,004,562.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OLN opened at $57.21 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.49. Olin Co. has a 52 week low of $41.33 and a 52 week high of $67.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.42.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.32. Olin had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 56.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Olin Co. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Olin Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Olin’s payout ratio is 8.59%.

Olin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.