Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 462 Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its stake in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 462 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $3,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 18.4% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 5,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 93.6% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 10,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 4,906 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 15.6% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 21,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the second quarter worth $1,929,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 13.7% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 7,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CLH opened at $128.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $117.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.50. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.56 and a 1-year high of $128.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.41. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CLH has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group cut shares of Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clean Harbors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.78.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Eric J. Dugas sold 3,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.39, for a total transaction of $400,704.86. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,286 shares in the company, valued at $3,217,143.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Robert Speights sold 3,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.71, for a total transaction of $378,313.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,132,221.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Eric J. Dugas sold 3,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.39, for a total transaction of $400,704.86. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,217,143.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,010 shares of company stock worth $7,500,790. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and the Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services, industrial services, field services, and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

