Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Takes $3.60 Million Position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 290,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,601,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ELAN. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 139.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group raised its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 60.0% in the second quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 4,040.0% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 57.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ELAN shares. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Elanco Animal Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.83.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director John P. Bilbrey bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.24 per share, for a total transaction of $99,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 41,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,399.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ELAN opened at $13.23 on Tuesday. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a twelve month low of $11.18 and a twelve month high of $29.66. The firm has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of -55.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.48 and a 200-day moving average of $14.55.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 7.65% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

