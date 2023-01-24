Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Takes $3.62 Million Position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 58,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,621,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 5.9% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 4.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 10.3% during the second quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 5.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, CFO Michele Allen sold 14,940 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total value of $1,065,819.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,669,345.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Paul F. Cash sold 8,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.38, for a total transaction of $605,230.06. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,428.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michele Allen sold 14,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total transaction of $1,065,819.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,669,345.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,652 shares of company stock valued at $2,078,910. Company insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:WH opened at $76.34 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.81 and a 12 month high of $93.86. The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.29.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.17. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 32.64%. The business had revenue of $407.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.15 million. Research analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.38.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

(Get Rating)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.