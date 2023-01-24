Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Takes $3.90 Million Position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 47,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,898,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ENTG. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Entegris during the 2nd quarter valued at $116,638,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Entegris by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,436,861 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $224,508,000 after purchasing an additional 381,204 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Entegris by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,210,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $282,044,000 after acquiring an additional 378,506 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC bought a new position in Entegris in the 3rd quarter worth $27,540,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Entegris by 1,227.9% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 331,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,535,000 after acquiring an additional 306,472 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Entegris Stock Performance

NASDAQ ENTG opened at $84.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.75 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.21. Entegris, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.75 and a 52-week high of $141.82.

Entegris Announces Dividend

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.13). Entegris had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 25.30%. The business had revenue of $993.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ENTG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Entegris from $104.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Entegris from $120.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Entegris from $145.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Entegris in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Entegris from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.60.

Entegris Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Read More

