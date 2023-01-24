Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Takes $3.91 Million Position in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 565,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,906,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 45,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 108,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 85.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.99% of the company’s stock.
Bausch Health Companies Stock Performance
Shares of BHC stock opened at $8.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.05, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.05. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $26.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.96.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bausch Health Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.60.
About Bausch Health Companies
Bausch Health Companies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through five segments: Bausch + Lomb, Salix, International Rx, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.
