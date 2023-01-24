Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Takes Position in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 144,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,843,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of ATI by 185.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 3,874 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in ATI during the third quarter valued at $204,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in ATI during the third quarter valued at $216,000. American National Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in ATI during the first quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in ATI during the first quarter valued at $237,000.

Insider Transactions at ATI

In other news, insider Elliot S. Davis sold 28,572 shares of ATI stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total value of $876,588.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 160,350 shares in the company, valued at $4,919,538. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Robert S. Wetherbee sold 15,000 shares of ATI stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total value of $453,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 333,753 shares in the company, valued at $10,089,353.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Elliot S. Davis sold 28,572 shares of ATI stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total value of $876,588.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 160,350 shares in the company, valued at $4,919,538. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ATI Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ATI opened at $35.51 on Tuesday. ATI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.71 and a fifty-two week high of $35.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 322.85 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. ATI had a return on equity of 28.25% and a net margin of 0.67%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $936.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that ATI Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised ATI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on ATI from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.20.

ATI Profile

ATI Inc manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

