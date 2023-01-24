Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Takes Position in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 47,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,478,000.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,139,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $238,715,000 after purchasing an additional 836,292 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,640,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $244,947,000 after purchasing an additional 336,493 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,071,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,155,000 after purchasing an additional 287,880 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 785,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,873,000 after acquiring an additional 17,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 606,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,124,000 after acquiring an additional 146,492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have commented on RHP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ryman Hospitality Properties presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.00.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 87.72%.
Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.
