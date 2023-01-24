GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
GSI Technology Stock Down 6.1 %
NASDAQ:GSIT opened at $2.10 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.67. The company has a market cap of $51.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 0.84. GSI Technology has a 52 week low of $1.57 and a 52 week high of $4.64.
GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. GSI Technology had a negative return on equity of 25.69% and a negative net margin of 46.55%. The firm had revenue of $8.95 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of GSI Technology
GSI Technology Company Profile
GSI Technology, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of memory products primarily for the networking, and telecommunications markets. Its product includes Static Random Access Memory, or SRAM, which incorporated in networking and telecommunications equipment, such as routers, switches, wide area network infrastructure equipment, wireless base stations and network access equipment.
