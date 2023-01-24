Guggenheim Downgrades CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) to Neutral

Guggenheim downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $32.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $31.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CNP. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CenterPoint Energy currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $32.20.

CenterPoint Energy Price Performance

CNP opened at $30.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45, a P/E/G ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.21. CenterPoint Energy has a 52-week low of $25.03 and a 52-week high of $33.50.

CenterPoint Energy Increases Dividend

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. As a group, analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. This is an increase from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.88%.

Insider Transactions at CenterPoint Energy

In other CenterPoint Energy news, Director Barry T. Smitherman bought 8,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.38 per share, for a total transaction of $227,181.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,534 shares in the company, valued at $582,754.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CenterPoint Energy

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 176.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 137.5% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

Featured Articles

