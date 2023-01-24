Guggenheim Increases Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) Price Target to $21.00

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Guggenheim from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Life Time Group from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Life Time Group from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Life Time Group from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Life Time Group from $40.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Life Time Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.25.
Life Time Group Stock Up 2.7 %
NYSE LTH opened at $17.96 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Life Time Group has a 52 week low of $8.75 and a 52 week high of $18.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.38 and a beta of 1.20.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Life Time Group
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Life Time Group by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Life Time Group by 88.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Life Time Group by 82.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,681 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Life Time Group by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Life Time Group in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.54% of the company’s stock.
Life Time Group Company Profile
Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Life Time Group (LTH)
- Is the Northrop Grumman Selloff an Opportunity?
- Is the Worst Behind for Under Armor Stock with a New CEO?
- What Does Microsoft’s Investment in ChatGBT Mean for MSFT Stock?
- Analysts Like The Fit Of Skechers USA
- Can We Trust The Rally In The S&P 500
Receive News & Ratings for Life Time Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Time Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.