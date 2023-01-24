Guggenheim Increases Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) Price Target to $21.00

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Guggenheim from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Life Time Group from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Life Time Group from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Life Time Group from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Life Time Group from $40.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Life Time Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.25.

NYSE LTH opened at $17.96 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Life Time Group has a 52 week low of $8.75 and a 52 week high of $18.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.38 and a beta of 1.20.

Life Time Group ( NYSE:LTH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $496.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.85 million. Life Time Group had a negative return on equity of 5.03% and a negative net margin of 18.73%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Life Time Group will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Life Time Group by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Life Time Group by 88.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Life Time Group by 82.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,681 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Life Time Group by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Life Time Group in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

