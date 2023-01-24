Guggenheim Lowers ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) to Sell

Guggenheim cut shares of ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Guggenheim currently has $54.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $53.00.

ALE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of ALLETE from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on ALLETE from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com upgraded ALLETE from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Bank of America upgraded ALLETE from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $53.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of ALLETE from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ALLETE currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $63.40.

Get ALLETE alerts:

ALLETE Stock Down 1.6 %

ALE stock opened at $63.14 on Monday. ALLETE has a twelve month low of $47.77 and a twelve month high of $68.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.12.

ALLETE Dividend Announcement

ALLETE ( NYSE:ALE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $388.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.20 million. ALLETE had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 12.92%. On average, equities research analysts predict that ALLETE will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.65%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ALLETE

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in ALLETE by 281.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 735,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,250,000 after purchasing an additional 543,068 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in ALLETE by 80.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 696,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,923,000 after acquiring an additional 311,295 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in ALLETE by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 759,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,852,000 after acquiring an additional 289,528 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in ALLETE by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,195,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $147,035,000 after acquiring an additional 240,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ATLAS Infrastructure Partners UK Ltd. grew its stake in ALLETE by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. ATLAS Infrastructure Partners UK Ltd. now owns 1,954,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $106,151,000 after acquiring an additional 181,626 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ALLETE

(Get Rating)

ALLETE, Inc engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. The Regulated Operations segment includes regulated utilities, Minnesota Power, SWL&P, and investment in ATC, which regulates utilities that own and maintain electric transmission assets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ALLETE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALLETE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.