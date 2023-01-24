Guggenheim Lowers Ameren (NYSE:AEE) to Neutral

Guggenheim lowered shares of Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Guggenheim currently has $89.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $84.00.

AEE has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Ameren from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Ameren from $111.00 to $93.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ameren from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Ameren from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ameren in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $95.70.

Shares of AEE stock opened at $85.98 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.14 and a 200 day moving average of $87.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $22.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.41. Ameren has a twelve month low of $73.28 and a twelve month high of $99.20.

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 13.90%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. Ameren’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ameren will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total value of $4,516,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 217,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,680,095.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEE. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 21.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 5,025 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren during the first quarter worth $769,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 3.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 114,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,724,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Ameren by 3.1% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 272,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,526,000 after acquiring an additional 8,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Ameren by 14.4% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

