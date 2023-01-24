Guggenheim Lowers NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) to Sell

Guggenheim lowered shares of NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $46.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $48.00.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on NWE. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of NorthWestern from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of NorthWestern in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of NorthWestern from an underperform rating to a buy rating and cut their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of NorthWestern to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NorthWestern in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $57.33.

Get NorthWestern alerts:

NorthWestern Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ NWE opened at $55.70 on Monday. NorthWestern has a 1-year low of $48.68 and a 1-year high of $63.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.55.

Insider Activity at NorthWestern

NorthWestern ( NASDAQ:NWE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $335.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.40 million. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 11.97%. As a group, analysts predict that NorthWestern will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

In other NorthWestern news, COO Brian B. Bird sold 6,800 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total transaction of $357,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 108,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,695,339.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Michael R. Cashell sold 1,702 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.19, for a total transaction of $90,529.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $841,040.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Brian B. Bird sold 6,800 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total transaction of $357,068.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 108,462 shares in the company, valued at $5,695,339.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NorthWestern

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NWE. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in NorthWestern by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 184,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,858,000 after acquiring an additional 41,475 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in NorthWestern by 216.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 75,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,430,000 after buying an additional 51,446 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in NorthWestern by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in NorthWestern by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 32,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in NorthWestern during the 2nd quarter worth about $13,053,000. 96.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NorthWestern

(Get Rating)

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.