Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $88.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on GWRE. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Guidewire Software to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $79.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $82.55.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

Guidewire Software Stock Performance

NYSE:GWRE opened at $72.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.44 and a beta of 1.20. Guidewire Software has a fifty-two week low of $52.08 and a fifty-two week high of $103.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.65.

Insider Transactions at Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The technology company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $195.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.49 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 23.57% and a negative return on equity of 10.64%. Analysts expect that Guidewire Software will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 9,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $668,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,054,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 9,547 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $668,290.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,054,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 7,960 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total transaction of $488,744.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 195,755 shares in the company, valued at $12,019,357. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,063 shares of company stock worth $1,436,772. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Guidewire Software

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 22,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 94.3% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 324,999 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,072,000 after buying an additional 157,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 835 shares in the last quarter.

About Guidewire Software

(Get Rating)

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud comprising PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.