H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup began coverage on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut H. Lundbeck A/S from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. UBS Group cut their target price on H. Lundbeck A/S from 33.00 to 28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on H. Lundbeck A/S from 36.00 to 31.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, H. Lundbeck A/S has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.80.

Shares of H. Lundbeck A/S stock opened at $22.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.89. H. Lundbeck A/S has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $31.55.

H. Lundbeck A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of pharmaceuticals for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's principal products include Abilify Maintena for schizophrenia; Brintellix/Trintellix to treat depression; Northera for the treatment of symptomatic neurogenic orthostatic hypotension; Vyepti for migraine prevention; and Rexulti/Rxulti to treat depression/schizophrenia.

