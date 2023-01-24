Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Hallmark Financial Services Trading Down 7.5 %

Shares of HALL stock opened at $6.42 on Tuesday. Hallmark Financial Services has a 1 year low of $4.21 and a 1 year high of $43.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Get Hallmark Financial Services alerts:

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The insurance provider reported ($113.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($19.00) by ($94.00). Hallmark Financial Services had a negative return on equity of 54.88% and a negative net margin of 34.97%. The company had revenue of $40.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.53 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hallmark Financial Services will post -40 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hallmark Financial Services

Hallmark Financial Services Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Hallmark Financial Services by 20.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 123,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 21,023 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in Hallmark Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Hallmark Financial Services by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 32,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 13,079 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Hallmark Financial Services by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 31,095 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 5,445 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Hallmark Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Institutional investors own 14.13% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal. The Specialty Commercial segment includes the commercial auto, excess and surplus (E&S) casualty, E&S property, professional liability, and aerospace and programs business units.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hallmark Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hallmark Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.