Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Hallmark Financial Services Trading Down 7.5 %
Shares of HALL stock opened at $6.42 on Tuesday. Hallmark Financial Services has a 1 year low of $4.21 and a 1 year high of $43.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.
Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The insurance provider reported ($113.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($19.00) by ($94.00). Hallmark Financial Services had a negative return on equity of 54.88% and a negative net margin of 34.97%. The company had revenue of $40.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.53 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hallmark Financial Services will post -40 EPS for the current year.
Hallmark Financial Services Company Profile
Hallmark Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal. The Specialty Commercial segment includes the commercial auto, excess and surplus (E&S) casualty, E&S property, professional liability, and aerospace and programs business units.
