Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank decreased its position in shares of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 80,246 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,925 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Harmonic were worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Harmonic by 411.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,866 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 3,110 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Harmonic during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Harmonic during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Harmonic in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Harmonic in the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Harmonic news, SVP Nimrod Ben-Natan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.90, for a total transaction of $745,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 265,023 shares in the company, valued at $3,948,842.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Harmonic news, SVP Nimrod Ben-Natan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.90, for a total transaction of $745,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 265,023 shares in the company, valued at $3,948,842.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 24,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total value of $369,215.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 150,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,226,615.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 230,822 shares of company stock worth $3,303,390. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Harmonic Stock Down 0.4 %

HLIT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Harmonic from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Harmonic from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on Harmonic from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com lowered Harmonic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $14.25 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.67.

Harmonic stock opened at $14.49 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 37.15 and a beta of 0.89. Harmonic Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.25 and a 1-year high of $15.80.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $155.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.27 million. Harmonic had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 6.80%. Harmonic’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Harmonic Profile

(Get Rating)

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Cable Access. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to cable operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.

Further Reading

