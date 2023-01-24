Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Hawthorn Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of HWBK opened at $23.83 on Tuesday. Hawthorn Bancshares has a 12 month low of $21.06 and a 12 month high of $27.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $161.31 million, a PE ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.40.

Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 27.39%. The firm had revenue of $18.55 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hawthorn Bancshares

About Hawthorn Bancshares

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HWBK. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $397,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 217,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,754,000 after acquiring an additional 13,718 shares during the period. PL Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 354,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,344,000 after acquiring an additional 12,587 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $286,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Hawthorn Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. 32.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services. It accepts checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other time deposit accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as equipment, operating, and small business administration loans; and debit and credit cards.

Further Reading

