Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.31 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,493 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 93 shares during the quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 5,935.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 233,803 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 229,929 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its stake in Apple by 21.7% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Ramsey Quantitative Systems bought a new position in Apple during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. 57.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Stock Up 2.4 %

Apple stock opened at $141.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $138.57 and its 200-day moving average is $148.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.24. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.17 and a fifty-two week high of $179.61.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.03. Apple had a return on equity of 160.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The firm had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 15.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AAPL. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Apple from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Apple from $189.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Apple to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $3,004,144.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,685,423.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $3,004,144.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,685,423.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total transaction of $27,493,829.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,259,454.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.