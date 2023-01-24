Hempfusion Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDHF) Short Interest Down 6.2% in December

Hempfusion Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDHF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 218,900 shares, a decline of 6.2% from the December 15th total of 233,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 139,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.
Hempfusion Wellness Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CBDHF opened at $0.06 on Tuesday. Hempfusion Wellness has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.04 and a 200-day moving average of $0.05.
About Hempfusion Wellness
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hempfusion Wellness (CBDHF)
- Is the Northrop Grumman Selloff an Opportunity?
- Is the Worst Behind for Under Armor Stock with a New CEO?
- What Does Microsoft’s Investment in ChatGBT Mean for MSFT Stock?
- Analysts Like The Fit Of Skechers USA
- Can We Trust The Rally In The S&P 500
Receive News & Ratings for Hempfusion Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hempfusion Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.