Hempfusion Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDHF) Short Interest Down 6.2% in December

Hempfusion Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDHF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 218,900 shares, a decline of 6.2% from the December 15th total of 233,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 139,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Hempfusion Wellness Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CBDHF opened at $0.06 on Tuesday. Hempfusion Wellness has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.04 and a 200-day moving average of $0.05.

Get Hempfusion Wellness alerts:

About Hempfusion Wellness

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Hempfusion Wellness Inc, a health and wellness supplement company, formulates, markets, and distributes hemp-based natural supplements and probiotic products in the United States. It offers tinctures, capsules, and topical creams and gel products under the HempFusion brand; digestive enzymes and probiotics, and skin care products under the Probulin brand; and HF Labs and Biome Research branded products.

Receive News & Ratings for Hempfusion Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hempfusion Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.