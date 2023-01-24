Hendershot Investments Inc. Buys 34,705 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Hendershot Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,870.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,560 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 34,705 shares during the quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. increased its position in Alphabet by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Aspireon Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. Institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on GOOG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $143.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Societe Generale cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.56.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $101.21 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.45 and a 12 month high of $152.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The business had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 360 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $35,452.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,112,824. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 182,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.60 per share, for a total transaction of $6,307,995.20. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,294,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,790,634.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $35,452.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,112,824. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 661,702 shares of company stock worth $23,399,217 and sold 190,464 shares worth $8,535,735. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.