Hepion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:HEPA) Now Covered by Analysts at Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:HEPA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Hepion Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 12.3 %
Shares of HEPA stock opened at $0.75 on Monday. Hepion Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.26 and a 1 year high of $1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.44 and its 200-day moving average is $0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.22.
Hepion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:HEPA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hepion Pharmaceuticals will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapy for treatment of chronic liver diseases. It focuses on the development of its product candidate CRV431, a cyclophilin inhibitor that targets biochemical pathways involved in the progression of liver disease.
