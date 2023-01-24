Hepion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:HEPA) Now Covered by Analysts at Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:HEPA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 12.3 %

Shares of HEPA stock opened at $0.75 on Monday. Hepion Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.26 and a 1 year high of $1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.44 and its 200-day moving average is $0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.22.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:HEPA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hepion Pharmaceuticals will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hepion Pharmaceuticals

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 151.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 126,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 76,300 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 348,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 26,194 shares in the last quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in Hepion Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 195.6% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 67,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 44,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 45.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 27,487 shares in the last quarter. 9.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapy for treatment of chronic liver diseases. It focuses on the development of its product candidate CRV431, a cyclophilin inhibitor that targets biochemical pathways involved in the progression of liver disease.

Featured Articles

