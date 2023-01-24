Hess (NYSE:HES) Given New $175.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on HES. Mizuho cut shares of Hess from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hess in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Hess from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $181.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Hess from $144.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Hess from $144.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $154.00.

Hess Stock Performance

Shares of HES stock opened at $155.16 on Monday. Hess has a 12 month low of $83.56 and a 12 month high of $156.98. The stock has a market cap of $47.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $142.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.52.

Hess Dividend Announcement

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.01. Hess had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 25.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Hess will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.96%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 37,419 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.21, for a total transaction of $5,545,869.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,346,554.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 37,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.21, for a total value of $5,545,869.99. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,327 shares in the company, valued at $4,346,554.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 53,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.45, for a total value of $7,724,925.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 78,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,251,357.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hess

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Hess by 1.7% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,176 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hess by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 214 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its stake in shares of Hess by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 4,320 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Hess by 1.5% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 5,887 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, SouthState Corp increased its stake in shares of Hess by 14.5% during the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 704 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

Featured Articles

