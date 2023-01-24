Highview Capital Management LLC DE Sells 500 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Highview Capital Management LLC DE cut its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 1.4% of Highview Capital Management LLC DE’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Highview Capital Management LLC DE’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 78.0% during the second quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 333.3% during the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 69.6% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth $84,000. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 35,246 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $6,033,410.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,133 shares in the company, valued at $6,869,966.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 35,246 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $6,033,410.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,133 shares in the company, valued at $6,869,966.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 16,928 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $2,962,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,707,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 233,611 shares of company stock valued at $40,960,735. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $168.31 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.13. The company has a market capitalization of $440.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.56. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $155.72 and a 1 year high of $186.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.95%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.75.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

