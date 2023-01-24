Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE cut its stake in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,375 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in Hillenbrand by 263.5% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Hillenbrand by 77.3% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hillenbrand in the third quarter worth $77,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Hillenbrand in the first quarter worth $238,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in Hillenbrand by 112.8% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 3,321 shares in the last quarter. 85.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hillenbrand alerts:

Hillenbrand Stock Performance

NYSE:HI opened at $44.62 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.39. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.16 and a twelve month high of $53.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 1.43.

Hillenbrand Increases Dividend

Hillenbrand ( NYSE:HI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 23.68%. The firm had revenue of $749.90 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Hillenbrand from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Hillenbrand Profile

(Get Rating)

Hillenbrand, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and servicing highly engineered and mission-critical equipment and solutions to the customers. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment provides compounding, extrusion, and material handling, screening, and separating equipment, systems, and services for manufacturing and other industrial processes.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hillenbrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillenbrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.