Horan Capital Advisors LLC. Has $3.08 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Horan Capital Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,875 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 373 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 1.5% of Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JNJ. RKL Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Geller Advisors LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 9,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 296.9% during the 2nd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 8,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 6,537 shares during the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 12,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 4,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 35,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $6,033,410.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,133 shares in the company, valued at $6,869,966.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total value of $2,654,667.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,431,835.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 35,246 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $6,033,410.28. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,133 shares in the company, valued at $6,869,966.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 233,611 shares of company stock worth $40,960,735. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.3 %

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on JNJ shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.75.

JNJ stock opened at $168.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $440.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $176.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.13. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $155.72 and a fifty-two week high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 62.95%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

