Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Horizon Global Stock Down 0.6 %

HZN opened at $1.72 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.16. The company has a market cap of $47.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.70. Horizon Global has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $7.98.

Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $148.97 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Horizon Global

Horizon Global Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Global by 4.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,083,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after buying an additional 48,250 shares in the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC raised its position in Horizon Global by 71.5% in the third quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 37,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 15,685 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Horizon Global by 12.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 24,300 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Horizon Global by 1.5% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,912,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,118,000 after acquiring an additional 28,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Horizon Global in the first quarter worth $65,000. 60.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Horizon Global Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of custom-engineered towing, trailering, cargo management and other related accessory products. It operates through the following segments: Horizon Americas and Horizon Europe-Africa. The Horizon Americas segment sells towing and trailering-related products through retail, aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers, e-commerce, and industrial channels in North and South America.

