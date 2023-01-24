Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Horizon Global Stock Down 0.6 %
HZN opened at $1.72 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.16. The company has a market cap of $47.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.70. Horizon Global has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $7.98.
Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $148.97 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Horizon Global
Horizon Global Company Profile
Horizon Global Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of custom-engineered towing, trailering, cargo management and other related accessory products. It operates through the following segments: Horizon Americas and Horizon Europe-Africa. The Horizon Americas segment sells towing and trailering-related products through retail, aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers, e-commerce, and industrial channels in North and South America.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Horizon Global (HZN)
- Is the Northrop Grumman Selloff an Opportunity?
- Is the Worst Behind for Under Armor Stock with a New CEO?
- What Does Microsoft’s Investment in ChatGBT Mean for MSFT Stock?
- Analysts Like The Fit Of Skechers USA
- Can We Trust The Rally In The S&P 500
Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.