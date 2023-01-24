Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Shares Purchased by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,092 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HRL. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in Hormel Foods by 9.7% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its position in Hormel Foods by 230.7% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 421,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,009,000 after acquiring an additional 293,852 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its position in Hormel Foods by 33.8% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 391,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,537,000 after acquiring an additional 98,941 shares during the period. ING Groep NV raised its position in Hormel Foods by 19.1% during the second quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 53,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,526,000 after acquiring an additional 8,568 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Hormel Foods by 4.5% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 37,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares during the period. 39.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Hormel Foods Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of HRL opened at $44.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12-month low of $44.08 and a 12-month high of $55.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.17.

Hormel Foods Increases Dividend

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Hormel Foods’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. This is a positive change from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.11%.

Insider Activity at Hormel Foods

In other Hormel Foods news, VP Patrick J. Connor sold 1,577 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total transaction of $73,929.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,063,332.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Hormel Foods news, CEO James P. Snee sold 31,283 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total transaction of $1,490,947.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 234,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,200,052.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Patrick J. Connor sold 1,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total transaction of $73,929.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,332.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HRL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus increased their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.17.

Hormel Foods Profile

(Get Rating)

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment focuses on the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.