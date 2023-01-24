Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) by 32.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,652 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 16.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 117,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,342,000 after purchasing an additional 16,957 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 57.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 6,633 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 6.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 54.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 9,655 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the first quarter worth $1,135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.74% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey Stock Performance

HLI stock opened at $98.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 0.75. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.18 and a 1 year high of $115.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.55.

Houlihan Lokey Announces Dividend

Houlihan Lokey ( NYSE:HLI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.15. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 16.33%. The company had revenue of $489.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.32 million. As a group, analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.19%.

Insider Activity at Houlihan Lokey

In related news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 815 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.52, for a total transaction of $80,293.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Houlihan Lokey news, CEO Scott L. Beiser sold 16,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.28, for a total value of $1,526,713.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.52, for a total transaction of $80,293.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,182 shares of company stock worth $2,104,658 over the last ninety days. 27.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on HLI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Houlihan Lokey has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.60.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

