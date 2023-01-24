Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) Lifted to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a report released on Monday.

Shares of Ideal Power stock opened at $11.66 on Monday. Ideal Power has a 1 year low of $7.01 and a 1 year high of $14.89. The company has a market capitalization of $69.10 million, a P/E ratio of -10.70 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.78.

Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The industrial products company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. Ideal Power had a negative return on equity of 30.72% and a negative net margin of 2,126.58%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPWR. State Street Corp raised its position in Ideal Power by 7.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ideal Power during the second quarter worth approximately $231,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Ideal Power by 2.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its position in Ideal Power by 14.3% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 52,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 6,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ideal Power by 10.8% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 216,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after purchasing an additional 21,127 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.27% of the company’s stock.

Ideal Power, Inc engages in the development of power converter solutions for photovoltaic generation, grid-storage and electrified vehicle charging. Its products include solar inverters, bi-directional battery, electric vehicle chargers, photovoltaic inverters and battery converters. The firm has developed the patented Power Packet Switching Architecture power conversion technology.

