Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) Lifted to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a report released on Monday.
Ideal Power Stock Performance
Shares of Ideal Power stock opened at $11.66 on Monday. Ideal Power has a 1 year low of $7.01 and a 1 year high of $14.89. The company has a market capitalization of $69.10 million, a P/E ratio of -10.70 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.78.
Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The industrial products company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. Ideal Power had a negative return on equity of 30.72% and a negative net margin of 2,126.58%.
Institutional Trading of Ideal Power
About Ideal Power
Ideal Power, Inc engages in the development of power converter solutions for photovoltaic generation, grid-storage and electrified vehicle charging. Its products include solar inverters, bi-directional battery, electric vehicle chargers, photovoltaic inverters and battery converters. The firm has developed the patented Power Packet Switching Architecture power conversion technology.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ideal Power (IPWR)
- Is the Northrop Grumman Selloff an Opportunity?
- Is the Worst Behind for Under Armor Stock with a New CEO?
- What Does Microsoft’s Investment in ChatGBT Mean for MSFT Stock?
- Analysts Like The Fit Of Skechers USA
- Can We Trust The Rally In The S&P 500
Receive News & Ratings for Ideal Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ideal Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.