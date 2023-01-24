IES (NASDAQ:IESC) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

IES Stock Performance

NASDAQ IESC opened at $40.27 on Monday. IES has a twelve month low of $24.94 and a twelve month high of $50.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.42. The stock has a market cap of $812.69 million, a P/E ratio of 27.97 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Get IES alerts:

IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter. IES had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The firm had revenue of $617.40 million during the quarter.

Insider Transactions at IES

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IES

In other IES news, Director David B. Gendell purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.76 per share, with a total value of $44,640.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,400. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 59.82% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in IES by 209.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in IES during the second quarter worth $30,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in IES by 172.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in IES during the first quarter worth $57,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of IES by 251.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,631 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 2,598 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

About IES

(Get Rating)

IES Holdings, Inc designs and installs integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. Its Commercial & Industrial segment offers electrical and mechanical design, construction, and maintenance services for office buildings, manufacturing facilities, data centers, chemical plants, refineries, wind farms, solar facilities, municipal infrastructures, and health care facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.