Impel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPL) Short Interest Update

Impel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPL – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 287,800 shares, a decline of 6.2% from the December 15th total of 306,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.5 days. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Impel Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ IMPL opened at $3.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $85.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of -0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.07, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a current ratio of 4.97. Impel Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.52 and a 52-week high of $10.75.
Impel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IMPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $3.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 million. Impel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,313.87% and a negative return on equity of 701.26%. Analysts expect that Impel Pharmaceuticals will post -4.63 EPS for the current year.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Impel Pharmaceuticals to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Wedbush cut shares of Impel Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Impel Pharmaceuticals to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st.
Impel Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients suffering from central nervous system disease in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Trudhesa, an upper nasal formulation of dihydroergotamine for the acute treatment of migraine.
