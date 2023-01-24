Impel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPL) Short Interest Update

Impel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPL – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 287,800 shares, a decline of 6.2% from the December 15th total of 306,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.5 days. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Impel Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ IMPL opened at $3.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $85.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of -0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.07, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a current ratio of 4.97. Impel Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.52 and a 52-week high of $10.75.

Impel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IMPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $3.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 million. Impel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,313.87% and a negative return on equity of 701.26%. Analysts expect that Impel Pharmaceuticals will post -4.63 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IMPL. Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Impel Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Impel Pharmaceuticals by 746.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 9,035 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Impel Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Impel Pharmaceuticals by 19.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Impel Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Impel Pharmaceuticals to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Wedbush cut shares of Impel Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Impel Pharmaceuticals to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st.

Impel Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients suffering from central nervous system disease in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Trudhesa, an upper nasal formulation of dihydroergotamine for the acute treatment of migraine.

