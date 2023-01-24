Index Fund Advisors Inc. Has $692,000 Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Index Fund Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,731.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,233 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,838 shares during the period. Index Fund Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 3,275.0% during the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Schubert & Co lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,200.0% during the third quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 364 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $99.79 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.49. The company has a market cap of $1.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.34 and a twelve month high of $151.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The firm had revenue of $57.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen reduced their target price on Alphabet to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Tigress Financial cut their price target on Alphabet from $186.00 to $160.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Mizuho cut their price target on Alphabet from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Alphabet from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.13.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total value of $86,466.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,518,946.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $4,149,665.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total value of $86,466.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,518,946.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 661,702 shares of company stock valued at $23,399,217 and have sold 190,464 shares valued at $8,535,735. 11.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

