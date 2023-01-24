Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) Stock Rating Lowered by Barclays

Barclays cut shares of Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $110.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $105.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ingredion from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Stephens upgraded shares of Ingredion from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Ingredion in a report on Friday, September 30th. They issued a neutral rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $104.75.

NYSE:INGR opened at $101.21 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 0.76. Ingredion has a one year low of $78.81 and a one year high of $105.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $98.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter. Ingredion had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Ingredion will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Ingredion’s payout ratio is 42.90%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ingredion by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. bought a new position in Ingredion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in Ingredion by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 18,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 5,143 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Ingredion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $523,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Ingredion by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch-based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

