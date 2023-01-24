Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX) Director Jon Faiz Kayyem Sells 9,500 Shares

Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Rating) Director Jon Faiz Kayyem sold 9,500 shares of Inhibrx stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total value of $239,970.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,224,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,445,843.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jon Faiz Kayyem also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 21st, Jon Faiz Kayyem sold 9,500 shares of Inhibrx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total value of $256,690.00.

On Monday, November 21st, Jon Faiz Kayyem sold 9,500 shares of Inhibrx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.89, for a total value of $283,955.00.

Shares of INBX opened at $25.45 on Tuesday. Inhibrx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.67 and a twelve month high of $34.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 3.10.

Inhibrx ( NASDAQ:INBX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.11. Inhibrx had a negative return on equity of 1,262.54% and a negative net margin of 2,628.82%. The company had revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Inhibrx, Inc. will post -3.25 EPS for the current year.

INBX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Inhibrx from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Inhibrx in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Inhibrx from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Inhibrx by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Inhibrx by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Inhibrx by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in shares of Inhibrx by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 20,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Inhibrx by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. The company's therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cancers, such as chondrosarcoma, mesothelioma, and pancreatic adenocarcinoma; INBRX-105, a tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death-ligand 1 and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors; and INBRX-101, an alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT)-Fc fusion protein therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of patients with AAT deficiency.

