InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
InnSuites Hospitality Trust Price Performance
Shares of NYSE IHT opened at $1.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.14. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a 1-year low of $1.26 and a 1-year high of $4.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.96 million, a P/E ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.
InnSuites Hospitality Trust Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on InnSuites Hospitality Trust (IHT)
- Is the Northrop Grumman Selloff an Opportunity?
- Is the Worst Behind for Under Armor Stock with a New CEO?
- Analysts Like The Fit Of Skechers USA
- What Does Microsoft’s Investment in ChatGBT Mean for MSFT Stock?
- Can We Trust The Rally In The S&P 500
Receive News & Ratings for InnSuites Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InnSuites Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.