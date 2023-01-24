InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE IHT opened at $1.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.14. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a 1-year low of $1.26 and a 1-year high of $4.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.96 million, a P/E ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust engages in the ownership and operation of hotel properties. It also offers management services, which focus on trademark and licensing. The company was founded by James F. Wirth on June 21, 1971 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

