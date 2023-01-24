Insider Buying: City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) Director Acquires 115 Shares of Stock

City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating) Director Tracy W. Hylton II acquired 115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $89.56 per share, for a total transaction of $10,299.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 57,910 shares in the company, valued at $5,186,419.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
City Stock Performance
City stock opened at $89.37 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.26. City Holding has a 1 year low of $73.40 and a 1 year high of $103.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.57.
City Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. City’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.34%.
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of City from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th.
City Company Profile
City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.
