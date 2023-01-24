Insider Buying: City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) Director Acquires 115 Shares of Stock

City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating) Director Tracy W. Hylton II acquired 115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $89.56 per share, for a total transaction of $10,299.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 57,910 shares in the company, valued at $5,186,419.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

City Stock Performance

City stock opened at $89.37 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.26. City Holding has a 1 year low of $73.40 and a 1 year high of $103.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.57.

City Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. City’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.34%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On City

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in City by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,818 shares of the bank’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in City by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 655 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in City by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,392 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in City by 201.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,791 shares of the bank’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 7,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in City by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,410 shares of the bank’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of City from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th.

City Company Profile

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

