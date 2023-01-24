Insider Buying: Laramide Resources Ltd. (ASX:LAM) Insider Buys 500,000 Shares of Stock

Laramide Resources Ltd. (ASX:LAM – Get Rating) insider Marc Henderson acquired 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.30 ($0.21) per share, with a total value of A$150,000.00 ($105,633.80).
Marc Henderson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, January 12th, Marc Henderson acquired 200,000 shares of Laramide Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.30 ($0.21) per share, with a total value of A$60,000.00 ($42,253.52).
- On Tuesday, January 10th, Marc Henderson 100,000 shares of Laramide Resources stock.
- On Wednesday, December 28th, Marc Henderson 50,000 shares of Laramide Resources stock.
- On Tuesday, November 8th, Marc Henderson sold 30,000 shares of Laramide Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.56 ($0.39), for a total transaction of A$16,800.00 ($11,830.99).
- On Friday, November 11th, Marc Henderson sold 10,000 shares of Laramide Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.57 ($0.40), for a total transaction of A$5,700.00 ($4,014.08).
Laramide Resources Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22.
About Laramide Resources
Laramide Resources Ltd. engages in the mining, exploration, and development of uranium assets in Australia, Canada, and the United States. It holds 100% interest in the Church rock uranium project, the Crownpoint uranium project, the La Jara Mesa Uranium project, and the La Sal Uranium project located in the United States; and holds 100% interest in the Westmoreland Uranium project and the Murphy uranium project located in Australia.
