Insider Selling: Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE) Major Shareholder Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Rating) major shareholder Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.13, for a total transaction of $14,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 214,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,525,820. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Kwok Hang Ng also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 23rd, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.71, for a total transaction of $15,420.00.

On Tuesday, January 17th, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.57, for a total transaction of $15,140.00.

On Friday, January 13th, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total transaction of $15,500.00.

On Monday, January 9th, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.39, for a total transaction of $14,780.00.

On Thursday, January 5th, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total transaction of $13,760.00.

On Tuesday, January 3rd, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total transaction of $12,280.00.

On Thursday, December 29th, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.62, for a total transaction of $11,240.00.

On Tuesday, December 27th, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total transaction of $10,860.00.

On Friday, December 23rd, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total transaction of $11,140.00.

On Monday, December 12th, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.82, for a total transaction of $9,640.00.

Shares of Backblaze stock opened at $7.71 on Tuesday. Backblaze, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.82 and a 52 week high of $15.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.35 million, a P/E ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.60.

Backblaze ( NASDAQ:BLZE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.04). Backblaze had a negative return on equity of 54.31% and a negative net margin of 57.47%. The business had revenue of $22.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.95 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Backblaze, Inc. will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BLZE. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Backblaze from $14.50 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Backblaze from $11.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Backblaze to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLZE. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Backblaze by 275.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in shares of Backblaze during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Backblaze during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Backblaze during the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Backblaze during the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,000. 12.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

