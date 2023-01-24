Insider Selling: Equinox Gold Corp (CVE:EQX) Director Sells 2,526 Shares of Stock

Equinox Gold Corp (CVE:EQX – Get Rating) Director Maryse Belanger sold 2,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.94, for a total value of C$15,004.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$53,163.

Maryse Belanger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 16th, Maryse Belanger sold 1,712 shares of Equinox Gold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.49, for a total value of C$9,398.88.

Equinox Gold Stock Performance

CVE EQX opened at C$7.88 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.88 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.88. Equinox Gold Corp has a twelve month low of C$4.25 and a twelve month high of C$8.90. The company has a market capitalization of C$892.46 million and a PE ratio of -43.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Equinox Gold Company Profile

EQX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$8.00 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. CIBC lowered Equinox Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$4.40 to C$4.20 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Equinox Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$8.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$5.50 to C$6.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equinox Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$7.36.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

