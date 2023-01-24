Insider Selling: Equinox Gold Corp (CVE:EQX) Director Sells 2,526 Shares of Stock

Equinox Gold Corp (CVE:EQX – Get Rating) Director Maryse Belanger sold 2,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.94, for a total value of C$15,004.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$53,163.
Maryse Belanger also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, January 16th, Maryse Belanger sold 1,712 shares of Equinox Gold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.49, for a total value of C$9,398.88.
Equinox Gold Stock Performance
CVE EQX opened at C$7.88 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.88 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.88. Equinox Gold Corp has a twelve month low of C$4.25 and a twelve month high of C$8.90. The company has a market capitalization of C$892.46 million and a PE ratio of -43.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Equinox Gold Company Profile
Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.
