Insider Selling: Filo Mining Corp. (CVE:FIL) Director Sells 5,500 Shares of Stock

Filo Mining Corp. (CVE:FIL – Get Rating) Director Wojtek Alexander Wodzicki sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.34, for a total value of C$139,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 779,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$19,746,195.

Wojtek Alexander Wodzicki also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Filo Mining alerts:

On Thursday, January 12th, Wojtek Alexander Wodzicki sold 25,000 shares of Filo Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.20, for a total value of C$604,900.00.

Filo Mining Price Performance

Filo Mining stock opened at C$8.97 on Tuesday. Filo Mining Corp. has a one year low of C$1.60 and a one year high of C$11.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.97 and a 200-day moving average price of C$8.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.86 and a quick ratio of 9.80. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.02 billion and a P/E ratio of -46.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Filo Mining ( CVE:FIL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.11) by C($0.05). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Filo Mining Corp. will post -3.2399998 EPS for the current year.

FIL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their price target on Filo Mining from C$27.00 to C$29.50 in a research report on Monday, January 16th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Filo Mining from C$35.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Pi Financial raised their target price on Filo Mining from C$28.50 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. TD Securities raised their target price on Filo Mining from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded Filo Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th.

Filo Mining Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Filo Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Filo Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.