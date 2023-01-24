Insider Selling: Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) CAO Sells 186 Shares of Stock

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total transaction of $28,939.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,273 shares in the company, valued at $198,066.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Salesforce Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of CRM stock opened at $155.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $155.87 billion, a PE ratio of 556.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $141.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.70. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.34 and a 1-year high of $234.49.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.15. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CRM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Salesforce from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Salesforce in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.81.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,105 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 24,980 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after acquiring an additional 10,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.