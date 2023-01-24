Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Given New $24.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Susquehanna from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a negative rating on the chip maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on INTC. Roth Capital reduced their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Intel from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Intel to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Summit Insights raised Intel from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $30.27 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $124.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.77. Intel has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $52.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.44 and a 200 day moving average of $30.52.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $15.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion. Intel had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 11.67%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intel will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lip Bu Tan bought 48,146 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.98 per share, with a total value of $1,347,125.08. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,412,990. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lip Bu Tan purchased 48,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,347,125.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,412,990. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 58,830 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,744 in the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 97,399 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,510,000 after buying an additional 10,758 shares during the last quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 24,335 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 40,942 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 2,422 shares during the last quarter. Montis Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,864 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 4,899 shares during the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

