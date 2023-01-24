International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) PT Raised to $158.00

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $140.00 to $158.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of International Business Machines from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of International Business Machines from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $152.00 to $148.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. UBS Group lowered their target price on International Business Machines from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $142.30.

NYSE:IBM opened at $141.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.95. International Business Machines has a fifty-two week low of $115.54 and a fifty-two week high of $153.21. The company has a market cap of $128.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.55, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $144.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.49.

In related news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total value of $445,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,553 shares in the company, valued at $2,159,083.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in International Business Machines by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 12,009 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 115.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 285,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,975,000 after acquiring an additional 153,267 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 10,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,477 shares during the period. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 9,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

