International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $121.22

Shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (LON:IAG – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 121.22 ($1.50) and traded as high as GBX 164.25 ($2.03). International Consolidated Airlines Group shares last traded at GBX 162.38 ($2.01), with a volume of 15,145,812 shares traded.

IAG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 155 ($1.92) target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. UBS Group set a GBX 180 ($2.23) price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Friday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 150 ($1.86) price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 180 ($2.23) price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 169.82 ($2.10).

The firm has a market capitalization of £8.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 137.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 121.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,123.62, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.83.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

